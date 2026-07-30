Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Sack Joel Luphahla, Appoint Thabo Senong New Head Coach

FC Platinum have parted ways with head coach Joel Luphahla following a string of inconsistent results and appointed South African tactician Thabo Senong as his replacement.

The coaching change comes as FC Platinum is enduring a disappointing campaign that has left the Zvishavane-based side struggling to challenge for the title.

Luphahla departs with the club sitting 11th on the league table with 31 points, 21 points behind log leaders Scottland.

FC Platinum has now turned to Senong, who boasts an impressive coaching résumé.

Senong previously served as head coach of South Africa's Under-20 national team and has worked with several clubs and national teams across Africa.

He is no stranger to Zimbabwean football, having briefly joined Highlanders at the beginning of the year. However, his stint with the Bulawayo giants was cut short after he left the club under unclear circumstances.