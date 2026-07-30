Liberia: Representative Flomo Calls for Grassroots Governance, Self-Reliance At Liberia's 179th Independence Celebration

Duo — Boe Town, District Number Two, Nimba County -- Hundreds of citizens of Electoral District Two, Nimba County gathered in jubilant numbers to celebrate Liberia's 179th Independence Anniversary alongside their Representative, Nyahn Garsaye Flomo Sr.

The event brought together chiefs, youth, women's groups, market women, farmers and local officials who filled the town square, waving flags and wearing traditional and national colors as they joined in songs, drumming and speeches.

In a passionate address, Rep. Flomo urged a shift toward grassroots governance, economic empowerment, accountability and community-driven development themes echoed in this year's localized Independence Day Focus: "Strengthening National Identity Through Grassroots Governance, Economic Empowerment and Social Independence."

He told the crowd that Liberia's future will be shaped not only in Monrovia but by the collective efforts of people in towns, villages, and chiefdoms across the country.

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"A nation is only as strong as its communities," Rep. Flomo said to warm applause.

"If our communities are united, Liberia will be united. If our communities are prosperous, Liberia will prosper. If our communities are governed with integrity, Liberia's democracy will flourish."

Several attendees described him as the district's most effective legislator, crediting his office with increased visibility, community engagement and practical initiatives that they said have improved local infrastructure and support for farmers and traders.

The lawmaker urged communities to reduce dependence on external aid and to embrace self-reliance by mobilizing local resources and organizing collective development initiatives.

He emphasized that genuine progress begins when citizens recognize their own strengths and work together to solve local problems.

"We must mobilize responsibly," he said, urging towns and villages to support local businesses, strengthen markets and invest revenue in projects that directly improve people's lives.

He highlighted communal farming as a practical strategy to boost food production, create jobs, support vulnerable families, and finance local development.

"Agriculture remains one of Liberia's greatest assets," Rep. Flomo told the crowd, noting that reviving collective agriculture could once again become a driving force for community prosperity.

Men and women farmers in attendance cheered, some sharing short testimonies of recent gains from cooperative harvests and local market improvements.

Beyond economic measures, the representative stressed preserving cultural values that promote peace, unity, respect, and social harmony while rejecting practices that undermine justice, human dignity and equal opportunity.

He also called for strong accountability, saying every community contribution must be properly accounted for and every public project openly discussed with citizens.

"No community can prosper where laws are ignored. Leadership is not about privilege; leadership is service," he declared, prompting applause and chants from supporters.

A highlight of his address was the announcement that his office is preparing a concept note for a comprehensive capacity-building initiative for town chiefs and key community stakeholders.

The proposed program aims to deepen understanding of the Local Government Act of 2018 by educating local leaders on their roles and responsibilities and promoting participatory, transparent governance.

The initiative will also host discussions on lawful and sustainable local resource mobilization, including responsible revenue strategies through agriculture, markets, and regulated mining where applicable.

Rep. Flomo pointed out that the training will provide practical tools to strengthen local governance, resolve conflicts peacefully, improve transparency and lead development efforts.

During the program, representatives from women's associations and youth groups voiced optimism about the proposed training, saying it would help traditional leaders and elected officials work more closely with communities to prioritize and deliver projects.

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Rep. Flomo paid tribute to traditional leaders, women, and young people, calling them indispensable partners in Liberia's development.

He quoted an African proverb: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together," urging collective action toward peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant communities.

As the celebration closed, the crowd prayed for God's continued blessings on Liberia, its traditional leaders, and every town and village across the country.

Citizens dispersed singing and exchanging handshakes and embraces, many expressing renewed determination to support communal projects and back efforts that promote accountability and local prosperity.

Rep. Flomo concluded by wishing all Liberians a happy 179th Independence Anniversary and reiterating his pledge to continue working closely with District Two residents to deliver results that reflect their needs and aspirations.