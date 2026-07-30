Liberia: CFAC Commends NEC Chair Jonathan K. Weedor for Driving Institutional Reforms, Strengthening Public Confidence

Monrovia — The Center for Advocacy and Civic Engagement (CFAC) has praised the leadership of the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia, headed by Chairperson Jonathan K. Weedor, for what it describes as significant institutional reforms and visionary leadership aimed at strengthening the country's electoral management body.

In a statement issued Tuesday, CFAC said the NEC has made remarkable progress in repositioning the Commission through enhanced professionalism, accountability, transparency, and strategic leadership since the appointment of its new leadership.

The statement, signed by CFAC Executive Director Prince S.D. Marley, Sr., noted that the Commission has demonstrated a renewed commitment to institutional governance, improved stakeholder engagement, and restoring public confidence in one of Liberia's most critical democratic institutions.

According to the organization, the leadership of Chairperson Weedor and the Board of Commissioners has taken meaningful steps to strengthen the Commission's institutional capacity while promoting transparency and credibility in Liberia's electoral process.

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"Strong democratic institutions are built on credible leadership, integrity, accountability, and public trust. We believe the current leadership of the National Elections Commission of Liberia has demonstrated a clear commitment to these principles and is taking meaningful steps to strengthen the Commission's institutional capacity and credibility," the statement quoted Executive Director Marley as saying.

CFAC observed that the NEC has recorded notable achievements in advancing key institutional reforms, strengthening internal administrative systems, expanding staff capacity development, and fostering constructive engagement with political parties, civil society organizations, electoral stakeholders, and development partners.

The organization believes these initiatives demonstrate a leadership focused on building a resilient institution capable of delivering credible and transparent elections over the long term rather than pursuing short-term objectives.

The civil society organization also applauded the Commission's continued efforts to promote transparency and inclusiveness through regular stakeholder consultations, public engagements, and improved communication on electoral matters.

According to CFAC, these initiatives are essential for deepening citizens' trust in Liberia's electoral system and reinforcing democratic governance.

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While recognizing the progress made, the organization emphasized that sustaining these gains will require the NEC to continue upholding the principles of impartiality, professionalism, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

CFAC encouraged the Commission's leadership to remain committed to implementing reforms that will further enhance its readiness for future electoral processes.

The organization also called on political parties, civil society organizations, development partners, the media, and all Liberians to support ongoing institutional reforms aimed at consolidating democracy and ensuring peaceful, credible, transparent, and inclusive elections.

Reaffirming its mandate, CFAC pledged to continue objectively monitoring Liberia's democratic institutions while recognizing exemplary public service wherever it is demonstrated, irrespective of political affiliation.

The Center for Advocacy and Civic Engagement (CFAC) is a national non-partisan civil society organization dedicated to promoting democratic governance, human rights, civic participation, social justice, and the rule of law through civic education, public awareness, and citizen engagement.