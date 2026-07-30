Liberia: NPA Anchors Signal First Division Intentions With Double Signing Ahead of New Season

Monrovia — Newly promoted Liberian First Division side NPA Anchors FC has officially secured the signatures of attacking duo Waika Trueh Jr. And Tony Oscar Weah, signaling the club's ambition as the Port Controllers intensify preparations for the upcoming Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division campaign.

The double signing forms a crucial part of the club's strategic efforts to strengthen its squad following a successful promotion run that earned NPA Anchors a coveted spot back in the country's top-flight football league.

Trueh Arrives from Discoveries FC

Waika Trueh Jr. Joins NPA Anchors from Discoveries FC after negotiations between the two clubs were finalized.

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The dynamic winger is expected to add valuable pace, creativity, and direct attacking threat to the Anchors' frontline. His technical ability to operate effectively in wide areas gives the newly promoted side a much-needed tactical edge as they prepare for the rigorous physical and mental demands of top-tier football.

"His arrival reflects the club's commitment to strengthening the team as we prepare for the new season," the club stated during the official statement.

Tony Oscar Weah Joins from CECE United

Alongside Trueh, the Port Controllers have also completed the acquisition of Tony Oscar Weah from CECE United Football Club.

Weah brings a high work rate, raw pace, and offensive flair to the NPA Anchors setup qualities that will be vital as the club aims to hold its own against elite opposition.

"From CECE United Football Club, he brings raw pace, fearless energy, and serious flair to the squad," NPA Anchors announced in an official release.

Anchors Prepare for Top-Flight Challenge

The arrival of Trueh and Weah marks an aggressive early phase in NPA Anchors' pre-season recruitment strategy.

As a newly promoted outfit, the Port Controllers face the immediate test of competing against Liberia's established football powerhouses.

Squad depth and top-flight experience will be essential as management seeks not only to survive in the division, but to establish the club as a mainstay in the top flight competition.

The club's technical staff is expected to finalize further roster adjustments in the coming weeks ahead of the league's kickoff.

For NPA Anchors, the underlying message is unmistakable: promotion was merely the first step.

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With two major attacking talents already signed and sealed, the Port Controllers are broadcasting a clear message to the rest of the league--they are ready for the top tier.