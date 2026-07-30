Liberia: Tusa Honors Bob Yeenuah Kartoe As 'Pillar of Hope' for Championing Education

Boe — Tounwea Town, District Six Nimba County --The Tappita District United Students Association (TUSA) has honored Bob Yeenuah Kartoe, Deputy Director General for Administration at the National Food Assistance Agency (NFAA) as a "Pillar of Hope and Champion of Education."

The recognition acknowledged his sustained support for students and his commitment to expanding access to schooling across Tappita District and neighboring communities.

The ceremony filled the shaded compound of the Boe Clan Meeting Ground.

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Traditional drummers led a colorful procession of students, teachers, chiefs and local dignitaries into the gathering area, their rhythms setting a solemn, celebratory tone.

"Education: Our Path to Progress" fluttered in the breeze and a display table near the stage held stacks of new textbooks, brightly colored backpacks and folders of scholarship records visible symbols of the Bob Yeenuah Kartoe Cares Educational Initiative's work.

Kartoe accepted the honor with gratitude, beginning his remarks by thanking the Almighty God.

"First and foremost, I return all honor, glory and praise to the Almighty God, whose grace has made this day possible," he told the assembly, as his voice steady amid applause.

He framed the award not as a personal achievement but as confirmation that investing in young people is worthwhile.

"This recognition is not just an honor to me; it is an affirmation that every effort to invest in people, especially young people, is worthwhile," he said, noting that partnerships between public officials, families and community organizations produce measurable change for students at risk of dropping out.

Kartoe publicly thanked President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr. for the confidence extended to him through his appointment to the (NFAA), saying the position has provided a platform to extend educational support.

He also acknowledged his family, development partners and volunteers who work with the Bob Kartoe Foundation and the Bob Cares Educational

Initiative to identify needy children and ensure assistance reaches classrooms and homes.

Drawing from his own life story, Kartoe urged students not to let difficult circumstances determine their futures.

He spoke candidly about hardships he overcame and encouraged determination, discipline, perseverance and faith as the keys to success.

"Do not allow poverty or difficult circumstances to determine your future," he told the youths, many of whom listened intently, some wiping away tears.

Kartoe announced plans to scale up his foundation's scholarship program.

The Bob Cares Educational Initiative currently supports roughly 30 students with tuition, supplies and mentoring.

Kartoe intimated that the program will expand in the coming academic semester through a phased approach: increasing scholarship slots, partnering with local schools to identify the most vulnerable pupils and launching community fundraising campaigns to complement government and donor support.

He did not give a final beneficiary count but promised more students would benefit next term.

The crowd responded warmly. Teachers and parents praised the initiative's practical impact.

Madam Annie Dahn, a primary school teacher, told this reporter that the program has helped several children remain in class instead of leaving school during planting and harvesting seasons when families need extra labor.

Her endorsement captured one of the program's immediate outcomes reduced dropout rates during critical agricultural cycles.

Senior Student Esther Biah recounted how the initiative covered her exam fees last term and allowed her to join an after-school tutoring program.

"Without this help, I might have stopped school," she said, her voice trembling with gratitude.

Other pupils described receiving uniforms, notebooks, and mentorship that eased the heavy financial burden on their families.

Community leaders underscored the long-term value of such investments. Paramount Chief Kpotoh of Boe Clan said when a community invests in its children it invests in peace and prosperity for future generations.

A pastor offered a prayer that the initiatives begun in the district would be sustained and multiplied, asking for divine guidance and the community's continued support.

Volunteers managed registration and seating, local youth groups distributed water to elders and students helped arrange the donated supplies.

Photographers captured groups of smiling children lining up beside piles of books, while elders exchanged greetings beneath the shade of mango trees surrounding the compound.

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The atmosphere mixed solemnity with celebration a public affirmation that education remains a communal priority.

Kartoe dedicated the award to hardworking students and parents who sacrifice for education and appealed to Liberians, civic groups, and development partners to join in expanding educational access.

"Let this recognition inspire all of us to continue investing in the next generation because the future of Liberia depends on the education and character of its young people," he said, closing with a prayer for blessings on TUSA, the students of Tappita District, Nimba County and the Republic of Liberia.

The recognition of Bob Yeenuah Kartoe reflects a growing pattern of community-driven educational efforts in Nimba County.

While residents praised progress, they also acknowledged challenges ahead: sustained funding, transparent beneficiary selection, and stronger links between scholarships and local school systems are needed to solidify gains.

Local education officials and civil society representatives at the event urged that expanded programs include monitoring and evaluation measures to ensure aid produces measurable improvements in attendance, retention and learning outcomes.