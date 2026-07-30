Liberia: Bartekwa Calls On Liberians in India to Champion Academic Excellence and National Development

Greater Noida, India — Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa, Sr., Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the University of Liberia, has called on Liberian students studying in India to regard themselves as ambassadors of their country by pursuing academic excellence, upholding discipline, and preparing to contribute meaningfully to Liberia's development upon the completion of their studies.

The Grand Kru County Senator made the call on Monday when he served as the esteemed guest at the celebration marking the 179th Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Liberia at Sharda University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The colourful programme brought together officials of Sharda University, members of the Liberian student community in India, representatives of the University of Liberia, and other guests to celebrate Liberia's independence while reaffirming the growing educational relationship between Liberia and India.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Bartekwa conveyed greetings from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, and University of Liberia President Dr Layli Maparyen. He expressed gratitude to the leadership of Sharda University and the Liberian student community for the warm reception accorded him and for organising what he described as a meaningful occasion celebrating Liberia's history, national identity, and enduring friendship with India.

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Reflecting on Liberia's 179-year journey since independence on 26 July 1847, Senator Bartekwa said the country's history has been characterised by resilience, perseverance, courage, and determination despite periods of hardship. He noted that Independence Day should not merely be viewed as the remembrance of a historic event but as an opportunity for Liberians everywhere to renew their commitment to liberty, justice, democratic governance, national unity, peace, and sustainable development.

He urged Liberians living abroad to recognise that patriotism does not end at the nation's borders, stressing that every Liberian overseas carries the responsibility of protecting the country's image and strengthening its reputation before the international community.

"Wherever you reside, you remain custodians of our nation's image," the Senator said, adding that the conduct and achievements of Liberians abroad continue to influence how the country is perceived around the world.

Speaking directly to Liberian students studying at Sharda University and other institutions across India, Senator Bartekwa described education as one of the most powerful instruments for national transformation. He encouraged the students to remain focused on their academic work, respect the laws and cultural traditions of India, embrace the country's diversity, and cultivate relationships that would strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

According to him, the knowledge, skills, and international exposure they acquire in India should ultimately be invested in Liberia's future through responsible leadership, innovation, professional excellence, and public service.

"The education you are receiving represents an investment in Liberia's future. Your success abroad must become part of Liberia's success at home," he told the students.

As Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the University of Liberia, Senator Bartekwa reaffirmed the institution's commitment to promoting academic excellence, research, innovation, ethical leadership, and the development of graduates capable of addressing national and global challenges.

He said the University's mission extends beyond awarding academic qualifications and seeks to produce graduates whose competence, integrity, and commitment to service will contribute to Liberia's social and economic advancement.

The Senator also praised the longstanding relationship between Liberia and India, describing it as a partnership that continues to grow through higher education, technical cooperation, healthcare, commerce, scholarships, professional training, and cultural exchanges.

He observed that hundreds of Liberian students are currently pursuing higher education in India, a development he said demonstrates India's continued contribution to human capacity development in Liberia. He noted that such partnerships remain essential to building stronger institutions and expanding opportunities for young Liberians.

Senator Bartekwa commended the leadership, faculty, and administration of Sharda University for providing an academic environment that enables Liberian students to excel both intellectually and personally. He said the University's commitment to international education represents an important contribution to global cooperation and mutual development.

Turning to Liberia's future, the Senator called on all Liberians to remain committed to peace, democratic governance, accountability, transparency, the rule of law, and investment in education. He maintained that these principles are indispensable to building a prosperous nation capable of meeting the aspirations of future generations.

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He further encouraged Liberian students to cultivate integrity, humility, ethical leadership, and a spirit of national service, reminding them that their achievements would ultimately benefit not only their families but also the Republic of Liberia.

Concluding his address, Senator Bartekwa extended congratulations to Liberians across the world on the nation's 179th Independence Anniversary and called for renewed unity and collective determination to build a country where education flourishes, justice prevails, opportunities are expanded, and every citizen has the chance to contribute to national progress.

He also offered prayers for the continued prosperity of Sharda University, the Republic of India, and the Republic of Liberia, before wishing Liberians around the world a happy 179th Independence Anniversary.

The celebration formed part of Senator Bartekwa's official visit to India, during which he is expected to hold discussions with the leadership of Sharda University aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation with the University of Liberia in areas including academic exchange, research collaboration, faculty development, and other mutually beneficial educational partnerships.