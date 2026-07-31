Uganda: In Uganda, Legal Aid Supports Widows to Reclaim Their Land

Kitgum District — For Alice*, a widow and mother of five, land was more than property. It was the survival, dignity and the future of her children. After her husband's death in 2008, that future became uncertain.

Living in Mucwini East Subcounty, Alice faced years of intimidation and exclusion as a result of her new identity as a widow. Her late husband's relatives gradually denied her access to the family land, leaving her struggling to feed and support her children. "We suffered because we had nowhere to farm," she recalls.

Repeated attempts to resolve the dispute through clan mediation failed and tensions escalated, even leading to arrests of her children. For years, Alice lived without security or justice.

In 2025, she was listening to the radio when she heard about a legal aid project supported by Spotlight Initiative that was working to strengthen women's access to justice. Encouraged, she sought out services and support. "They listened and guided me," she said.

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"This land means peace, food, and a future for my children." - Alice*, legal aid client

With support from legal aid, her case was formally addressed through mediation and court processes. Despite long distances and transport challenges, she remained determined. The court later referred the matter back to clan leaders for resolution, supported by legal guidance.

In December 2025, a breakthrough was reached. Alice and her children were granted 20 hectares of land. After years of loss, they could finally rebuild their lives.

"This land means peace, food, and a future for my children," Alice says. Today, she farms with confidence and renewed hope.

Her story demonstrates how access to justice can transform lives. Through the Spotlight Initiative, widows and vulnerable women are reclaiming their rights, strengthening their livelihoods, and securing safer, more stable futures for their families.

By supporting survivors of property disputes, the programme helps prevent exploitation, reduce poverty and restore dignity. Alice's journey shows that when women are empowered with knowledge and legal support, communities move closer to equality, stability and peace for future generations. Her victory stands as a reminder that justice is possible for every woman everywhere when support reaches those in need.

*Name changed to protect privacy.