Zimbabwe: High Court Nullifies Kadoma Land Sales, Leaving 50 Homeowners Facing Eviction

ABOUT fifty families in Kadoma are in a quandary after the High Court ruled that the land on which their houses were built does not belong to a real estate firm that sold the stands.

In a judgement delivered this Thursday at the High Court in Harare, Justice J Muchawa said Parameter Investments (Pvt) Limited trading as Paragon Real Estate cited as first respondent and James Muchochomi, second respondent, never acquired any right, title, interest or lawful authority over the immovable property known as the remainder of Westhey of Sabonabon Estate, Kadoma, held under Deed of Transfer No. 4110/92.

The court nullified all transactions between the real estate firm and the 50 homeowners.

"Every purported agreement of sale, offer to purchase, cession, transfer or other transaction entered into by the first respondent in respect of any stand or portion of the remainder of Westhey of Sabonabon Estate, Kadoma is null and void abinitio and incapable of conferring any right, title or interest upon any person," reads the judgement.

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The High Court also interdicted Paragon Real Estate, its directors, employees, agents or any person acting through it, from advertising, offer for sale any stand or portion of the said property.

Paragon and Muchochomi were further barred from entering the property.

Following the ruling, the legitimate owners of the disputed land, Balwearie Holdings (Private) Limited called upon all affected individuals to respect the court's decision.

"All affected persons are urged to respect the judgement of the High Court and to refrain from acts of trespass or interference with the property. Any person wishing to regularise their position should engage directly with Belwearie Holdings (Private) Limited through its authorised representatives," said the company, which is fronted by Dr Believe Guta.