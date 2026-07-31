Zimbabwe: Treasury Releases U.S.$4.8 Million to Support Citizens Returning From South Africa

TREASURY has released US$4.8 million to support Zimbabweans returning home from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks that have forced thousands to abandon their livelihoods.

The government announced Thursday that the funds will be used to facilitate the safe return and successful reintegration of affected citizens into their communities.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube revealed the allocation while presenting the 2026 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review in Parliament.

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"Government is implementing a returnee reintegration and economic empowerment programme, aimed at facilitating the orderly reintegration of returnees into their communities, while leveraging their skills, experience and entrepreneurial capabilities to drive inclusive economic growth," Ncube said.

He said Treasury had availed US$4.8 million to support humanitarian operations and ensure the safe and dignified return of Zimbabweans displaced by the unrest.

Beyond the financial allocation, Ncube said government had introduced measures to ease the transition for returnees, including duty-free importation of personal belongings, business equipment and vehicles.

"When they brought in their goods, those were duty-free. Full household goods, even their machinery and equipment that they use for their business, including cars and so forth.

"So we really worked hard to support our citizens for their successful integration," he said.

Ncube said the assistance package would also cater for transport, logistics and other immediate needs as returnees rebuild their livelihoods and restart economic activities.

The repatriation exercise comes amid heightened anti-migrant tensions in South Africa, which have seen thousands of Zimbabweans return home.

To date, more than 111,000 Zimbabweans have returned home.