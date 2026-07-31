Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Amusan Settles for Bronze As Nigeria Adds Another Athletics Medal in Glasgow

While the Nigerian would have hoped to retain the Commonwealth title, the bronze medal still marked another significant contribution to Team Nigeria's growing medal haul at the Games.

World record holder Tobi Amusan on Thursday settle for bronze in the women's 100m hurdles at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Despite being widely tipped as the firm favourite, Amusan crossed the finish line in 12.60 seconds to place third behind the Bahamas' Devynne Charlton, who claimed gold in 12.33 seconds, and Jamaica's Megan Tapper, who secured silver in 12.41 seconds.

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While the Nigerian would have hoped to retain the Commonwealth title, the bronze medal still marked another significant contribution to Team Nigeria's growing medal haul at the Games.

The result came just hours after Amusan had sent a strong warning to her rivals by cruising through the heats in a wind-assisted 12.19 seconds. Although the +3.8 m/s tailwind meant the performance could not count as a record, it was the fastest time ever run in a Commonwealth Games women's 100m hurdles race.

The final, however, proved far more competitive, with Charlton producing a championship-winning run and Tapper also finishing ahead of the Nigerian star.

Over the years, Amusan has enjoyed podium finishes on the global stage. The 2022 world champion and world record holder remains one of Nigeria's most decorated athletes, having won medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, African Championships, African Games and Diamond League meetings.

Amusan's latest medal also comes on the heels of the widely celebrated memorable performances from Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who claimed gold in the men's shot put, Goodness Nwachukwu, who broke her own world record on the way to discus gold, and Kayinsola Ajayi, who ended a 20-year wait for a Nigerian men's 100m Commonwealth medal with bronze.

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