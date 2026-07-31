Kenya: Ruku Tells ODM to Stop Speculation Over Deputy President's Position

Nairobi — Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders to stop publicly discussing the position of Deputy President, saying such remarks undermine the office currently held by Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking at Ontulili in Buuri Constituency, Meru County, Ruku singled out Cooperative Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and other ODM leaders, accusing them of creating the impression that the Deputy President's office is vacant.

"The office of the Deputy President is occupied. It is wrong for leaders to continue discussing it as though it were vacant. Such conversations amount to disrespect to the Deputy President and the institution he serves," Ruku said.

He maintained that Kindiki remains President William Ruto's preferred running mate for the 2027 General Election, dismissing speculation that the Kenya Kwanza coalition could field a different deputy presidential candidate.

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Ruku said ODM leaders should instead focus on other positions that may arise through political negotiations rather than targeting the Deputy President's office.

He also argued that the Western region already holds key positions in government, including the offices of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Speaker of the National Assembly, adding that the Mt Kenya region would not accept being sidelined in political arrangements ahead of the 2027 polls.

"The Mt Kenya region will firmly stand behind the Ruto-Kindiki ticket in 2027. Thereafter, we shall rally behind Prof. Kindiki for the presidency in 2032," he said.

While acknowledging that coalition politics involves negotiations, Ruku said such engagements should be conducted respectfully and without undermining leaders serving in constitutional offices.

"It is acceptable for political parties to negotiate for positions, but not in the manner some ODM leaders are doing by creating the impression that the Deputy President's office is up for grabs," he added.

The Cabinet Secretary also criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of working against President Ruto. Ruku claimed previous attempts by some leaders from the Mt Kenya West region to undermine former President Daniel arap Moi had failed and predicted similar efforts against President Ruto would not succeed.

He reiterated that the Mt Kenya region would continue backing President Ruto's administration, saying the Kenya Kwanza government remains united and focused on delivering its development agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Ruku was accompanied by Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene and Taveta MP John Bwire, who also endorsed the Ruto-Kindiki ticket for a second term in 2027.