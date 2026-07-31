Sudan: Air Strike Kills At Least 24 Civilians in North Kordofan, RSF Attack Leaves Nine Dead

Bara / El Jamama — At least 24 civilians, most of them women and children, were killed in an air strike on the village of Sharshar west of Bara in North Kordofan on Wednesday, according to local witnesses and rights groups. Hours later, a separate paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attack on El Jamama left at least nine people dead and triggered a fresh wave of displacement.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) warplanes bombed the populated Sharshar area, causing heavy civilian casualties.

The Advocating for Darfur Victims organisation said the strike killed around 24 civilians and blamed the SAF, urging the UN Security Council to take immediate action to protect civilians. It also called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and end the war.

The RSF-aligned Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) also condemned the bombing, saying women, children and elderly people were among the victims. Tasees spokesperson Ahmed Tagad Lisan called for an independent international investigation.

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The Dar Hammar Emergency Room said the SAF carried out air strikes against RSF positions in El Jamama, El Mazroub, Sharshar, and Abu Hadid, claiming dozens of RSF vehicles were destroyed and many fighters killed or injured. Radio Dabanga could not independently verify the claim.

RSF attack leaves nine dead

In a separate incident, the Sudan Doctors Network said an RSF attack on El Jamama, west of Bara, killed nine civilians, including two women, and injured 14 others.

The network said RSF fighters attacked the area after accusing residents of supporting the SAF, looting the local market, health centre and private property before forcing many families to flee.

The Emergency Lawyers group also accused the RSF of attacking civilians, looting homes and vandalising El Jamama market, describing the assault as a serious violation of international humanitarian law.