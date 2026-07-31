South Africa: Justice Minister Hunts for Outsider to Fix Anti-Corruption Unit

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption's new acting head will likely come from outside the unit, with an announcement expected next week.

The reset includes lifestyle audits for all staff, a full case audit, and disciplinary action against three senior officials already suspended.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says her department is looking outside the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption for someone to temporarily lead the unit, following the resignation of former head Advocate Andrea Johnson last week.

Kubayi and National Prosecuting Authority head Andy Mothibi announced a six-month "reset" programme for IDAC on Thursday, aimed at auditing its cases, reviewing its human resources, and overhauling its financial management.

The plan includes lifestyle audits for all IDAC staff and a Special Investigating Unit investigator being seconded to the NPA to review every case the directorate has handled.

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Johnson resigned after weeks of damaging testimony at the Madlanga Commission, where evidence suggested she and other investigators used IDAC's powers to launch investigations without proper legal grounds. President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted her resignation with immediate effect on 27 July.

Mothibi said her resignation does not shield her from further accountability.

"Those found wanting will be held to account even though they have resigned," he said, confirming Johnson remains under criminal investigation.

Three senior IDAC officials, chief investigator Dylan Perumal, Brian Padayachee and Suneel Bellochun, have already been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

Kubayi said she is being deliberately cautious about appointing a new acting head.

"I have requested vetting. We just want to make sure that vetting is being done just to make sure that everything is not going to come back," she said.

She added that she is uncomfortable appointing any of Johnson's former deputies to the role.

"The option was take outside IDAC to find within the NPA in terms of the rules it does allow that," she said, adding that an acting head should be announced next week.

Kubayi rejected calls from some quarters to disband IDAC entirely, saying the 18-month-old unit still has significant potential.

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"Those who are making these calls must disabuse themselves of the tendency to reduce institutions to individuals," she said.