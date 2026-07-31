Kenya: No, Kenyan President William Ruto Has Not Asked Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to Resign - Viral Graphics Are Fabricated

IN SHORT: Graphics circulating on social media quote Kenyan president William Ruto as asking his deputy Kithure Kindiki to resign over his alleged inability to bring in votes. However, the quote is fabricated.

Graphics going viral on social media claim that Kenyan president William Ruto has asked deputy president Kithure Kindiki to resign over his inability to counter former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua's political influence.

"Kithure Kindiki, I have given you until December to resign with peace. You are not able to bring in votes and you cannot beat Gachagua. I respect you but I need someone who can bring in votes," the graphics read.

They come amid media reports that Ruto has reassigned some of Kindiki's functions to other senior government leaders, a move they have interpreted as sidelining the deputy president ahead of the 2027 elections.

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The claim also comes weeks after Gachagua's Democracy for the Citizens Party candidate Sammy Kamau Waweru defeated the ruling United Democratic Alliance candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah in a by-election.

Opposition politicians interpreted the defeat as reflecting the attitude of the people of the Mount Kenya region towards the government. The Mount Kenya region refers to areas in central Kenya traditionally inhabited by the Kikuyu, Embu and Meru communities. Gachagua has positioned himself as the defender of the region's political interests.

During the 2022 general election campaign, Ruto picked Gachagua as his running mate, and Gachagua became his deputy after their victory. However, they soon fell out, leading to Gachagua's isolation within government and his impeachment in October 2024.

Ruto named Kindiki, then interior cabinet secretary, as Gachagua's replacement, hoping to retain the vote-rich region's support. While both Gachagua and Kindiki come from the same region, Gachagua is Kikuyu, the largest ethnic community in the country, while Kindiki is Meru, a minority community in the region.

Gachagua has continued to rally the vote-rich region against Ruto and his administration, and it remains unclear whether the region will support Ruto in his 2027 re-election bid.

The graphics have circulated widely, but can the quote be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated quote

Such remarks from Ruto would have sparked a political storm, made headlines and ignited debate on social media. However, despite their sensational nature, Africa Check found no reports from any credible media outlet, casting doubt on the claim's credibility.

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We also found that the graphics containing the claim originated from the Facebook page Kenya News Flash, which is notorious for posting fabricated quotes, some of which have been debunked by Africa Check. The page is not a reliable source of information.

We found no evidence that Ruto ordered Kindiki to resign by December 2026 for failing to counter Gachagua. The quote circulating online is fabricated.