Uganda: Parliament Approves Juma Witonze for State Minister for Internal Affairs

Kampala — Parliament's Appointments Committee has approved Juma Witonze Kisekka for appointment as minister of state for internal affairs, clearing the way for his formal appointment by President Yoweri Museveni.

The committee, chaired by Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth and comprising Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa alongside government and opposition legislators, vetted and approved Kisekka on Thursday, barely three days after President Museveni nominated him for the position.

The committee's report will now be submitted to the president in accordance with Parliament's Rules of Procedure before Kisekka is formally appointed and sworn into office.

Kisekka replaces Dr. Lawrence Muganga, whose nomination for the same position was rejected by the Appointments Committee over concerns regarding his citizenship status.

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Muganga's rejection followed Parliament's scrutiny of ministerial nominees over dual citizenship. Although the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control (Amendment) Act, 2009 permits dual citizenship for qualifying Ugandans, the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution bars holders of dual or multiple citizenship from occupying certain constitutional offices, including ministerial positions, unless they have lawfully renounced their foreign citizenship. Muganga was the only nominee to be officially replaced.

Three other nominees, David Calvin Echodu, the designated Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs), Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, nominated for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Shartsi Kutesa Musherure, nominated as Minister of State for Microfinance, reportedly renounced their foreign citizenship and are expected to proceed with the appointment process.

A member of the Appointments Committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the proceedings were conducted behind closed doors, said Kisekka impressed legislators during the vetting."

He performed very well before the committee and was recommended for appointment. The committee was satisfied with his credentials and experience," the legislator said.

The appointment fills a vacancy in one of the government's most strategic ministries.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs oversees the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, and the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA). It is also responsible for immigration, citizenship, national identification, refugee management, and coordination of internal security.

Under Article 113 of the Constitution, the president appoints ministers with the approval of Parliament.

The Appointments Committee is mandated to examine nominees' academic qualifications, integrity and constitutional eligibility before recommending whether they should be appointed.

Born in Mirambi Village, Kifampa Sub-county in Gomba District, Kisekka brings experience in business, diplomacy and political mobilisation.

He holds a bachelor's degree in community-based rehabilitation from Kyambogo University, a master's degree in International Relations and diplomatic studies from Makerere University, and a master's degree in global political economy from Durham University in the United Kingdom.

Kisekka is the Chief Executive Officer of Adrois Group, an investment advisory firm, and has served as Uganda's special envoy to Bahrain on trade and investment, representing the minister of foreign affairs in efforts to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

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Within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), he serves as the party's Vice Chairperson for Gomba District. He also coordinates activities of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) in the Greater Mpigi region.

He previously contested for Uganda's representation in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and also sought to contest in a recent parliamentary by-election.

He has also been involved in community development initiatives in Gomba District, supporting youth empowerment programmes, charitable activities and assistance to vulnerable communities.

Once formally appointed by President Museveni, Kisekka will deputise Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu at the Ministry of Internal Affairs as the government continues efforts to strengthen service delivery in areas including citizenship documentation, national identification, immigration and internal security.