Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan announced yesterday that the government will establish a reconciliation commission to facilitate the next phase of the constitutional review process, reaffirming her administration commitment to political dialogue and national unity.

The Head of State made the remarks at State House in Dar es Salaam during a meeting with leaders of the country's 18 registered political parties, where discussions centred on political reconciliation, constitutional reforms, economic development, employment, investment and the preservation of peace.

President Samia said the proposed reconciliation commission would help accelerate consensus building ahead of constitutional reforms while ensuring that all processes are conducted in accordance with the country's laws, regulations and established procedures.

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"We already want to form a reconciliation commission to expedite the process of the Constitution or constitutional amendments," President Samia said.

She stressed that safeguarding Tanzania's peace, unity and national resources is a shared responsibility that extends beyond the government to political parties and all citizens.

"The responsibility of protecting Tanzania belongs to all of us. Democracy is about participating in elections, accepting the outcome and allowing the winner to form the government. But protecting our country and the blessings God has given us is the duty of every Tanzanian," she said.

The President called on political parties to continue working together with the government in preserving national peace and stability, noting that democracy thrives where there is shared responsibility and collective commitment to the country's prosperity.

"Democracy is about shared prosperity and shared responsibility before success. The government may be formed by the winning party, but the benefits of development belong to all Tanzanians," she said.

President Samia also reaffirmed the government's commitment to sustaining political reconciliation efforts, saying consultations with political parties would continue regularly as part of efforts to strengthen democracy and inclusive governance.

She announced that the government would continue convening meetings with leaders of political parties at least three times a year to discuss issues of national importance.

The meeting was the second of its kind convened by President Samia since the 2025 General Election.

The first meeting was held on March 31 this year, bringing together presidential candidates and their running mates who contested the election.

Referring to reconciliation efforts in Zanzibar, the President briefed party leaders on the progress made in preparations for the next phase of political reconciliation, which will pave the way for constitutional review.

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She assured participants that every stage of the process would be guided by the law and undertaken in the broader national interest.

On the economy, President Samia said Tanzania maintained strong economic performance, with the economy growing by six per cent last year and projected to expand by 6.3 per cent this year.

She said the government remains focused on completing ongoing strategic development projects while continuing investments in key infrastructure, including railways, roads, ports and other major facilities.

The President noted that improvements at the Dar es Salaam Port have significantly enhanced its capacity to serve domestic and regional trade, adding that expansion works are also continuing at ports along the Indian Ocean as well as Lakes Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa.

Political party leaders also presented their views on governance, economic growth, social development and citizens' welfare.

The government pledged to continue receiving and considering their recommendations through established dialogue platforms and formal decision-making mechanisms.