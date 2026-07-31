Rwanda: Kagame, U.S. Congressional Delegation Discuss Energy, Health Cooperation

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, July 30, received a bipartisan United States Congressional delegation led by Representative Brett Guthrie, Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The delegation met Kagame at Urugwiro Village, where discussions focused on Rwanda's transformation journey and opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including health, energy and investment.

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According to the Office of the President, the talks explored areas where Rwanda and the US can further strengthen cooperation as the country continues its development efforts.

This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received a bipartisan United States Congressional Delegation led by Representative Brett Guthrie @RepGuthrie, Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Their discussions focused on Rwanda's transformation... pic.twitter.com/pGTyRyuFBd-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) July 30, 2026

The delegation included Representatives Troy Carter, Morgan Griffith, Russ Fulcher, Jay Obernolte, Cliff Bentz, Craig Goldman and Julie Fedorchak.

The visit comes as Rwanda and the United States continue to maintain cooperation in several sectors, particularly health and economic development.

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Health cooperation was further reinforced in December 2025 when Rwanda and the US signed a five-year, $228 million bilateral health cooperation arrangement aimed at strengthening Rwanda's health system and supporting programmes addressing HIV/AIDS, malaria and other infectious diseases.

The latest discussions also put energy and investment on the agenda, reflecting Rwanda's efforts to attract investment and expand partnerships in sectors considered important to its economic transformation.

In May, both countries signed an MoU on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation, aimed at advancing peaceful nuclear energy development and strengthening long-term energy security partnerships.

Guthrie, a Republican Congressman from Kentucky, chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, one of the most influential committees in the US House of Representatives, with jurisdiction over issues including energy, healthcare and commerce.