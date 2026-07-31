Angola: First Lady of Angola Deems Peace Essential for Women's Resilience

Luanda — The First Lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, highlighted on Thursday the peace as the driving for national reconstruction, consolidation of the rule of law and expansion of women's rights in Angola.

Speaking at the launch of the continental campaign "Building Resilience for Women and Girls, Climate, Conflict and Sustainable Futures", Ana Dias Lourenço, promoter of the initiative as vice-president of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), said the country's development projects were only possible thanks to the peace achieved 24 years ago.

According to the First Lady, peace constituted a historic achievement that ended a long period of suffering and restored hope, dignity and confidence in the future to the Angolan people, with particular significance for women.

Ana Lourenço emphasized that, in contexts of armed conflict, women disproportionately face the consequences of war, with greater exposure to situations of vulnerability and violation of their fundamental rights.

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The First Lady stated that peace has created indispensable conditions for the implementation of structuring public policies, the progressive improvement of the living conditions of populations, and the promotion of women's rights, with greater participation and equal opportunities in the development process.

"Peace is not just about silencing the weapons; peace is built with dialogue and unity," she said.

Ana Lourenço advocated for increased collective efforts in favor of peace, security, and stability on the African continent, through inclusive dialogue and sustainable solutions to the structural causes of conflicts.

The first Lady recalled the holding of the II International Women's Forum for Peace and Democracy on July 9 and 10 in Luanda.

The meeting, promoted by the Office of the African Union Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security and the Network of African Women Leaders, gained particular relevance in light of the resurgence of conflicts on the continent.

Ana Dias Lourenço underscored that the number of conflicts in Africa has almost doubled, from 15 recorded in 2003 to 28 in 2026, with a direct impact on the lives of approximately 169 million people.

Given this scenario, she called for the strengthening of conflict prevention and resolution initiatives, with a view to building a future of greater resilience, development and prosperity for African populations.

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The First Lady stressed that Angola has embraced peace as a culture and a permanent commitment, sustained by dialogue, tolerance, mutual respect and harmonious coexistence.

She also spoke about the holding, this year in Luanda, of the fourth edition of the Luanda Biennial - Pan-African Forum for a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence in Africa, a joint initiative of the African Union, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Government of Angola.

The First Lady reinforced the invitation made by the Angolan president to African women to participate in the forum, as their presence is fundamental in promoting a culture of peace, preventing conflicts and valuing dialogue.

The initiative, she said, represents the commitment of Angola and Africa to building more just, inclusive and sustainable societies.

OAFLAD, created in 2002, brings together African first ladies and works in areas such as health, education, combating gender-based violence and economic empowerment, with the aim of contributing to the sustainable development of the continent.FMA/ART/DAN/AMP