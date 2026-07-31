Liberia: Boakai Meets Grand Bassa Traditional Leaders, Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Development

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai met with traditional chiefs and local officials of Grand Bassa County on Friday in Buchanan, reaffirming his administration's commitment to inclusive governance while calling traditional leaders indispensable partners in advancing peace, development and national unity.

The high-level engagement, held at the Grand Bassa Superintendent Compound, formed part of activities marking Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebrations and underscored the government's continued efforts to strengthen collaboration with traditional authorities across the country.

The meeting was coordinated by Acting Minister of Local Government Edward K. Mulbah, who emphasized the importance of sustaining strong partnerships between the national government and traditional leadership.

Mulbah said the engagement provided an opportunity for chiefs to raise issues affecting their communities while reaffirming their commitment to supporting the country's development agenda.

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The traditional leaders welcomed President Boakai and members of his delegation with customary rites and traditional rituals, symbolizing respect, unity and cooperation.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional leadership, Chief Arthur Dowah, Chairman of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders, thanked the President for the visit and pledged the chiefs' continued support for the government's development agenda.

The chiefs committed themselves to working alongside the Boakai administration to improve the livelihoods of citizens in Grand Bassa County and across Liberia.

They also stressed the importance of unity, peace and cooperation as essential pillars for sustainable national development.

The traditional leaders further assured the President of their continued support in promoting peaceful coexistence, encouraging community participation in development initiatives and preserving Liberia's cultural heritage while embracing modernization and national progress.

In his remarks, President Boakai expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed the critical role traditional leaders continue to play in nation-building.

He described chiefs as indispensable partners in maintaining peace, strengthening local governance and fostering development within their respective communities.

The President reiterated his administration's commitment to ensuring that development reaches every county and community, emphasizing that all Liberians deserve equal opportunities for growth and improved public services.

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He encouraged the chiefs to remain actively engaged with local authorities and continue advocating for the welfare and well-being of their people.

President Boakai also commended Grand Bassa County Superintendent Karyou Johnson for his leadership and the ongoing development initiatives being implemented throughout the county.

He praised the superintendent's efforts to improve infrastructure, expand public services and promote socio-economic development for the benefit of Grand Bassa residents.

According to the President, the progress being made in the county reflects his administration's determination to bring development closer to the people through stronger collaboration between national and local authorities.

The meeting concluded with renewed commitments from both the government and the traditional leadership to deepen cooperation in promoting development, strengthening local governance and ensuring that the benefits of national progress reach communities across Grand Bassa County.

The engagement was among several activities leading up to Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebration, highlighting the administration's continued efforts to engage traditional institutions as key partners in national development.