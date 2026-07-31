Liberia: Harper Crossing Reopens After U.S.$10,145 Culvert Replaces Collapsed Bridge

A crossing that collapsed and caused residents of New Kru Town, Hoffman Station, Bassa Community, and Marsh Street to detour through Maryland Avenue for years has reopened. This restores the shortest route between the communities and reduces daily travel for students, traders, and commercial motorcyclists.

A reinforced concrete box culvert costing US$10,145 was built in place of the damaged crossing and turned over to the communities at a ceremony this week. The project was financed through the office of Harper District Representative P. Mike Jurry.

The cost had been publicly disputed before the handover, and the contractor used the ceremony to put a figure on the record.

"The total value of this project is US$10,145," said Anton Badawi, the engineer who built it. "We want the public record to be clear for those who questioned the amount invested in this development."

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Badawi said the design changed during planning. Engineers first proposed a circular culvert, he said, and switched to a single-cell box culvert after consulting community leaders and elders.

"We first intended to construct a circular culvert, but based on the decision of the community and the elders, we redesigned it into a single-cell box culvert because we believed it would better serve the purpose of water flow and permanently solve the drainage problem the residents have faced for years," he said.

He said the structure carries enough reinforcement to take loaded trucks without damage, and that the reopened route runs from Airfield through New Kru Town, Bassa Community, Marsh Street and Hoffman Station. Badawi said his construction firm is registered in Liberia, though he did not name it at the ceremony.

Jurry said the crossing had been a standing complaint from the communities, particularly from youth leaders who had pressed him to intervene.

"This project reconnects our people. Motorcyclists have been asking when the bridge would reopen because it provides the shortest route to New Kru Town. Students and residents who commute daily will now spend less time traveling between these communities," he said.

The lawmaker credited Badawi with earlier work in the district, including the expansion of a school in New Kru Town, and said he had returned to him for the culvert on the strength of it.

Prince Howbert, president of the New Kru Town youth, said residents would protect the structure. "We appreciate the lawmaker for listening to the concerns of our community. We assure him that this project will be protected so it can continue serving the people for many years," he said.

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Separately, Jurry handed a Starlink standard package to the youth of Hoffman Station Township, saying he was keeping a promise made on an earlier visit after students told him they could not afford mobile data through the school year. He said the system can serve up to 99 users at a time.

"Internet creates opportunities for research, information and knowledge. Knowledge is power, and this initiative is intended to empower our young people," Jurry said.

Hoffman Station Township Youth Chairperson Josephus D. Nyema said the community had campaigned for the connection. "When we assumed leadership, we promised our young people that we would bring Wi-Fi to this community. We approached Representative Jurry, and he assured us that he would help. Today he has fulfilled that promise," he said.