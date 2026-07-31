Africa: AU Urges Continent to Bolster Preparedness to Mitigate Potential Impacts of 2026 El Niño

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commission has emphasized today the need for stronger continental preparedness and coordinated action to mitigate the potential impacts of the anticipated 2026 El Niño phenomenon.

The 2026 El Niño phenomenon is a Pacific Ocean warming climate phenomenon which is expected to pose risks to food security, livelihoods, water resources and critical sectors across Africa.

In his welcoming remarks at the opening of the Extraordinary Specialised Technical Committee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Water and Environment, Harsen Nyambe, African Union Commission Director for Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy said the meeting is convened to address the imminent threat posed by the anticipated El Niño phenomenon and to strengthen Africa's preparedness and response.

The Director explained that such climate extremes could have serious consequences for communities and economies, particularly in countries where agriculture remains a major source of livelihoods.

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Global climate models indicate a high probability of an El Niño event in 2026, with possible impacts including extreme heatwaves, agricultural disruptions, water scarcity and increased risks of disease outbreaks across the continent.

According to the Director, the meeting provides an important platform for member states, regional economic communities, technical institutions and partners to strengthen coordination, improve preparedness mechanisms and develop measures aimed at reducing the impact of climate-related shocks.

The discussions will also advance Africa's climate priorities ahead of COP31 in Türkiye and preparations toward COP32, which Ethiopia is set to host.

The Extraordinary STC Specialised Technical Committee has brought together representatives from AU member states, regional economic communities, the African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development (ACMAD), climate institutions, development partners, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and other technical organizations.