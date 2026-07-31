Africa: World Public Summit Held in Addis Ababa, First Time in Africa

The World Public Summit, underscoring Africa's growing influence in shaping global dialogue and international cooperation, is for the first time holding its summit in Addis Ababa under the theme "A New World: Africa in Shaping a Shared Future."

The two-day summit has brought together more than 700 representatives of international organizations, public institutions, government agencies, experts and business communities from 54 African countries.

The holding of the regional summit of the Public Summit in Ethiopia is a strategically significant step in the development of international public and humanitarian dialogue.

Speaking on the occasion, World Public Summit Africa Organizing Committee Head Yanina Dubeykovskaya said the summit focuses on how Africa needs to actively participate globally in various areas, including in social, technological and economic Affairs, among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Holding the World Public Summit in Addis Ababa is a recognition of Africa's role as one of the centers shaping a new world, she added.

General Secretary of the Global Black Center and Co-chair of the summit, Tsegaye Chama, for his part said the hosting of the World Public Summit Africa 2026 by Ethiopia is not merely a strategic or tactical decision.

"It is a profound affirmation of the nation's stature as a well-entrenched state with the capacity and proven experience to establish precedents for events and institutions of global significance."

Ethiopia already stands as the seat of the African Union and the Global Black Centre, and the holding of this summit reinforces its role as a continental and international hub of dialogue, vision, and unity, he added.

According to him, the summit embodies a unity that is not transactional but purposeful and conscious, a unity that shapes new contours for a world that works for all peoples of the world.

Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin, said "today, we are witnessing the emergence of a multipolar world based not only on the equality of sovereign states, but also on mutual respect for fundamental political, cultural, intellectual, and spiritual values."

The Ambassador added that "our task today is to build a fair world order, untainted by hypocrisy and standard frameworks, respecting the identity, history, and sovereignty of each state".