Liberia: Ma Juah Health Center Brings Lifesaving Care Closer to Rural Communities

For hundreds of residents from more than thirty communities along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway, a routine medical check-up is often a luxury rather than a necessity.

Distance, poverty and the high cost of healthcare have made preventive medical services inaccessible for many families in rural Lower Margibi County, leaving countless people to seek treatment only after illnesses become severe.

It is against this backdrop that the Ma Juah Memorial Health Center, through the Ma Juah Foundation, conducted its annual free medical outreach on Wednesday, July 29, providing health screening, diagnostic services and treatment to hundreds of people, including pregnant women, children and elderly residents.

While the outreach delivered immediate healthcare services, it also highlighted a broader national reality: despite Liberia's post-war progress in rebuilding its health sector, access to affordable, quality healthcare remains one of the country's greatest development challenges.

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For Charles Sleyon, Founder of the Ma Juah Memorial Health Center and the Ma Juah Foundation, the annual health fair represents more than charity. He sees it as an extension of the hospital's responsibility to the communities it serves.

According to Sleyon, the facility is strategically located in an area surrounded by more than thirty villages where many residents struggle to afford routine medical care.

"Why come to this remote part of Liberia? It is to serve humanity. It is to engage and make sure that we give back to the community. It is a kind of corporate social responsibility that we try to maintain, and it is something that we will continue," he said.

His remarks underscore an important shift in Liberia's healthcare landscape, where some private medical institutions are increasingly expanding beyond clinical services to include community outreach and preventive healthcare initiatives.

One of the strongest messages emerging from the outreach concerns the importance of preventive medicine.

Sleyon emphasized that many Liberians understand the importance of regular medical examinations but are prevented from seeking care because of financial hardship.

As a result, illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and eye diseases often remain undiagnosed until complications develop.

The health fair therefore focused not only on treatment but also on early detection.

Participants received screening for high blood pressure, diabetes, glaucoma and other eye conditions, while diagnostic services such as X-rays and ultrasound examinations were also provided.

Public health experts have long argued that preventive healthcare significantly reduces long-term treatment costs by identifying diseases before they become life-threatening.

For many participants, the outreach represented their first comprehensive medical examination in years.

Hospital Administrator Carlyn Kennedy described the Ma Juah Memorial Health Center as a privately operated, state-of-the-art facility offering a broad range of medical services, including adult and pediatric care, obstetrics and gynecology, antenatal and postnatal services, general medicine and diagnostic imaging.

She disclosed that the hospital frequently receives referrals from clinics across Margibi County, particularly patients injured in road traffic accidents along the busy RIA corridor.

According to Kennedy, Liberia continues to face significant healthcare challenges characterized by limited access to essential services, inadequate infrastructure and resource constraints.

She said the hospital's outreach activities are intended to complement national efforts by bringing healthcare directly to underserved communities.

Her comments reflect a broader reality confronting Liberia's health sector.

Although the country has made significant progress since the Ebola epidemic through investments in disease surveillance, health workforce development and primary healthcare, many rural communities still experience shortages of medical personnel, equipment and specialized services.

The Ma Juah initiative also illustrates the growing role of private healthcare providers in supporting national development.

Historically, healthcare delivery in Liberia has relied heavily on government facilities, faith-based organizations and international humanitarian partners.

Increasingly, however, privately owned hospitals are contributing through outreach programs, health education campaigns and subsidized medical services.

Such initiatives help reduce pressure on public health facilities while extending services to populations that might otherwise remain underserved.

In communities where poverty limits access to healthcare, these interventions can improve early diagnosis, reduce preventable illnesses and encourage healthier lifestyles.

For beneficiaries, the outreach provided more than free medical attention.

Many described the initiative as a rare opportunity to undergo routine health examinations that would otherwise be financially out of reach.

Several patients expressed appreciation for the hospital's decision to bring healthcare closer to rural communities, noting that economic hardship continues to prevent many Liberians from seeking timely medical attention.

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They emphasized that regular health screenings remain essential for detecting illnesses early, but acknowledged that financial constraints often force families to postpone medical care until conditions become critical.

While the Ma Juah Memorial Health Center's annual medical outreach has provided immediate relief to hundreds of residents, it also raises broader questions about the future of healthcare delivery in Liberia.

Public health specialists increasingly argue that expanding access to affordable preventive care should become a national priority, particularly in rural and underserved communities where healthcare disparities remain most pronounced.

Regular community screening programs can help reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, improve maternal and child health outcomes and lessen the strain on hospitals by preventing illnesses from progressing to advanced stages.

As Liberia continues working toward universal health coverage, initiatives like the Ma Juah Foundation's health fair demonstrate how partnerships between private institutions and communities can complement government efforts to improve public health.

For the hundreds of residents who received care this week, the outreach was not simply a medical exercise--it was a reminder that quality healthcare should not be determined by geography or income but should remain a fundamental service accessible to every Liberian.