East Africa: Ex-Airtel Money Kenya CEO Anne Kinuthia-Otieno Named Visa East Africa Head

Nairobi — Visa has appointed former Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director Anne Kinuthia Otieno as its new Vice President and Head of East Africa, effective August 4, 2026.

Based in Nairobi, Kinuthia Otieno will oversee Visa's operations across seven East African markets as the global payments company expands digital payments and financial inclusion in the region.

"East Africa is one of the most dynamic and innovative payments markets in the world, with tremendous opportunities to advance financial inclusion and digital commerce. I look forward to working with Visa's clients, partners and talented teams across the region to help drive the next phase of growth and innovation," she said.

Kinuthia Otieno joins Visa with more than two decades of experience in banking, telecommunications and digital financial services. She previously served as Managing Director of Airtel Money Kenya and held senior leadership roles at Absa and Barclays Bank.

Visa's Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director for Southern and Eastern Africa, Michael Berner, said her experience will strengthen the company's efforts to expand digital payments and economic inclusion across the region.