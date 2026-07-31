Liberia: Weah's Comeback Speech Lands in the Middle of Liberia's Biggest Drug Scandal Yet

SPRINGFIELD, Pa — Former Liberian President George Weah used a keynote address to the diaspora wing of his party to recommit to a 2029 run for the presidency, telling supporters in Springfield, Pennsylvania, that the Boakai government had been "compromised by a cartel of drug traffickers." The claim arrives in the middle of a six-week-old cocaine scandal that has produced two record seizures, a string of arrests, a fired police intelligence chief, a viral video accusing the president's family of taking bribes, and a July 26 Independence Day statement from Weah's own party demanding an international probe. The underlying scandal is real and well documented; the specific allegations against the president's family remain unverified.

Before George Weah said a word about the presidency, he asked the room to be quiet. A gospel singer partisans knew and loved, Minister Miracle Kettor, had died since the party last gathered, and Weah wanted a moment of silence for him and for the others the CDC had buried. Only after that did the former president get to the politics: greetings from his wife, Clar-Marie, who couldn't make the trip; gratitude for the diaspora members who wire money home every month "often at great personal cost"; and then, finally, the line the hall had been waiting for. "I will be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Liberia in 2029," he said, "with the support, the blessing, and the mandate of the Congress for Democratic Change."

It wasn't the first time Weah had said it. Months earlier, at a rally in Monrovia to launch the party's dues-payment drive, he'd made the same promise to a home crowd: "We are reorganizing. We are preparing. We are coming back." What was different this time wasn't the pledge. It was the week he chose to repeat it, and the accusation he wrapped around it -- that the government of President Joseph Boakai had let Liberia's institutions be "compromised by a cartel of drug traffickers."

That's a heavy thing to say from a stage in Pennsylvania, about a government five thousand miles away, with no evidence attached to it. It also happens to be, almost word for word, what Weah's own party had already said in an official statement four days earlier -- and it landed in the middle of the strangest, most damaging stretch of Boakai's presidency: two record cocaine busts, a police officer caught taking a bribe, a viral video accusing the president's own family, and a country that spent the back half of July arguing with itself about how much of it to believe.

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Six Weeks That Redefined Boakai's Presidency

Some of this had been coming for a while. Back in September 2025, someone inside Liberia's own security apparatus wrote President Boakai a memo he probably didn't want to read. It warned, in blunt language later obtained by the Monrovia outlet FrontPageAfrica, that traffickers had already gotten inside the country's anti-narcotics agency, and that without fast action Liberia was drifting toward becoming a "narco-state." The report sat quietly for the better part of a year. Then, this summer, its warnings stopped sounding like caution and started sounding like a forecast that came true.

On June 8, screening officers at Roberts International Airport noticed something off about six boxes headed to Europe, declared as bouillon cubes and country cloth. When they finally cracked them open, they found 198 compressed plates of cocaine packed inside -- 237.6 kilograms, worth more than $19 million, the biggest seizure at that airport since 2022. President Boakai called it proof that international traffickers had set their sights on Liberia and promised his government would go after the network, not just the drugs. It was a hard promise to keep. Almost every major suspect was out of the country before police finished the paperwork, senators had to summon security chiefs to a special session to demand answers, and a courtroom hearing stumbled when prosecutors couldn't produce the case file.

Then, on July 21, investigators kicked in the door of a house in the DOA Community outside Monrovia and found something that made the June bust look small: nearly four tons of processed cocaine, worth somewhere between $317 million and $371 million depending on which official's estimate you use. Stacked alongside the drugs, agents said, were GPS trackers, Starlink satellite terminals, diving suits, a drone and firearms -- the toolkit of an operation built to last, not a one-time run. Two foreign nationals were arrested, one a dual Colombian Spanish citizen, the other Serbian. Justice Minister Oswald Tweh told reporters the evidence pointed to a network that had been quietly working inside Liberia for six years or more.

A Bribe, a Video, and a Party Statement -- All in One Week

The seizures were the numbers. What came next was the part that actually rattled people. On July 24, national police chief Gregory Coleman walked out to the front steps of his own headquarters looking like a man who'd just found out someone close to him had lied to his face. His own intelligence chief, Johnny Bolar Dean, had taken $10,000 to go soft on two suspects from the Paynesville raid -- men his unit was supposed to be helping prosecute. "A senior officer became compromised in this investigation," Coleman told reporters, and fired him on the spot. Liberians who'd followed the country's drug cases before knew the shape of this story already: the last two headline busts, in 2014 and again in a $100 million case in 2022, had also come apart from the inside, with suspects walking free and nobody ever fully explaining how.

The next day brought something stranger. A video began circulating on Liberian WhatsApp and Facebook groups, supposedly from a transnational cartel, accusing President Boakai, his family and his government of taking bribes to let Liberia run as a trafficking corridor, and threatening the country if roughly $1 billion in seized cocaine wasn't handed back within 24 hours. People argued about it all weekend. The Ministry of Justice called it "false and malicious" and said its own review found no sign Coleman had known about the bribe or taken anything himself. A former deputy chief of the drug enforcement agency, Hassan Fadiga, urged people to slow down and ask who benefited from a video like that circulating, rather than accept it as proof of anything -- he said he knew of no real evidence tying any of Boakai's children to trafficking.

Then, on July 26, Liberia's 179th Independence Day, Weah's own party beat him to the microphone. CDC National Chairman Janga Kowo put out a statement saying the holiday called for "sober reflection," not celebration, warned the country was "sliding toward one-party rule," and demanded an international investigation into the cartel video and into whispers that disgraced police officials were being quietly brought back. Three days after that, on July 29, the president's own son, Joseph N. Boakai Jr. -- Jojo, to most Liberians -- finally spoke for himself, insisting he had never trafficked drugs, never taken money for influence, and never leaned on his father's office for anything.

By the time Weah reached his own podium in Springfield, in other words, he wasn't breaking news. He was closing out a week his party had already scripted.

What's Actually Been Proven, and What Hasn't

It's worth pulling these threads apart rather than letting them blur together. The two seizures, the arrests, Dean's firing, the 2025 warning memo -- all of that is documented, on the record, not in dispute. The much bigger claim, the one Weah and his party are actually making, is that the Boakai government itself has been personally "compromised." That rests almost entirely on a video nobody has verified, whose origin even Liberian security analysts can't agree on. No evidence has surfaced tying President Boakai, his son, or anyone close to him to trafficking, and the Justice Ministry went out of its way to say Inspector General Coleman himself was cleared.

That distinction is the whole story, really. The scandal is real, and it already cost one man his badge. Whether it reaches any higher than that is a question for Liberian investigators to answer -- not for a rally in a Pennsylvania convention hall, however loud the applause.

A Double-Edged Argument

Weah's critics haven't let one irony pass quietly. His own five years in office, from 2018 to 2023, were dogged by a controversy of their own -- billions of Liberian dollars in freshly printed banknotes that vanished after arriving in the country, a mystery nobody ever fully solved, layered on top of the inflation and currency troubles that helped cost him re-election. To skeptical Liberians, a former president warning the country against institutional "compromise" is asking them to forget a scandal of his own that was never quite put to rest.

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He's also not walking back into a united party. The coalition that carried him to victory in 2017 had two other legs -- the National Patriotic Party and the Liberia People's Democratic Party -- and both have since walked away, saying they were treated as afterthoughts. His longtime chairman, Mulbah Morlu, is gone. Former Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, who helped the CDC win nearly half of Lofa County in 2023, was expelled outright. Against that backdrop, a genuine scandal breaking over the sitting government is one of the few gifts a rebuilding campaign could ask for.

The Road to 2029

None of that makes the underlying facts go away. Liberia really did seize a record haul of cocaine twice in six weeks. A police officer really did take a bribe in the middle of the biggest case the country has ever run. Someone really did warn the president, in writing, a year before any of it became public. Those are hard truths for any government to sit with, whoever happens to be pointing at them from a stage overseas.

What the timing tells us is smaller than a conspiracy and more human than a cover-up: a former president with an election still three years off found a scandal already tearing through the news back home, and he got in line behind his own party's message before the week was even over. What happens from here has much less to do with Weah than with whether Liberian investigators can do what their predecessors couldn't in 2014 and 2022 -- hold the case together long enough to follow the money to whoever is actually behind it and get a verdict that survives contact with a Liberian courtroom.