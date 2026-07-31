Liberia: PUL President Kanubah Gives Liberia - Government 72 Hours to Produce Evidence of Media Bribery Allegations in U.S.$317 Million Cocaine Probe

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the administration of President Joseph Boakai, demanding that the Government of Liberia publicly release all evidence supporting allegations that members of the Liberian media accepted money from an alleged drug cartel to influence public perception and derail investigations into the country's reported US$317 million cocaine seizure.

The ultimatum follows remarks made by Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman Thursday during a government news conference at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, where he provided an update on behalf of the Joint National Security Investigation Team probing the massive cocaine case.

The PUL described the allegation as one of the most serious accusations ever levelled against the country's media community, insisting that the government cannot make such sweeping claims without immediately presenting credible evidence.

Speaking during the official briefing, Inspector General Coleman alleged that investigators had received what he described as "verified intelligence" indicating that certain members of the media had allegedly accepted financial inducements from individuals connected to the suspected drug cartel.

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According to IG Coleman, the alleged payments were intended to shape public narratives surrounding the investigation, distract law enforcement agencies from their work, and create confusion over the facts emerging from the country's largest reported cocaine seizure.

IG Coleman further contended that the alleged attempts to influence media coverage formed part of a strategy by individuals linked to the narcotics investigation to weaken public confidence in the Joint Security's work. He maintained that investigators remained focused on uncovering the truth behind the drug trafficking operation and cautioned journalists against allowing themselves to become instruments of criminal networks.

The Police Inspector General, however, did not publicly identify any media institution or journalist allegedly involved, nor did he present documentary or testimonial evidence during the briefing.

Reacting strongly, the Press Union of Liberia said such allegations, announced on an official government platform before senior members of the country's security establishment, amount to a blanket indictment of Liberia's independent media.

The Union argued that the statement has the potential to damage the reputation of journalists who continue to perform their duties professionally and ethically without any connection to criminal activity.

PUL President Julius Kanubah said the Union was deeply troubled that such a grave allegation was made before the Liberian people and the international community without supporting evidence. He stressed that the integrity of journalism cannot be sacrificed through unsubstantiated public accusations and called on the government to either substantiate its claims or publicly retract them.

Kanubah noted that the accusation was made in the presence of some of the government's highest-ranking security officials, including Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Executive Protection Service Director Sam Gaye, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency Officer-in-Charge Fitzgerald Biago, and Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah.

He argued that the seriousness of the occasion makes it even more imperative for the government to disclose the evidence it claims to possess. "The Press Union of Liberia demands that the Government of Liberia publicly release the evidence within 72 hours," Kanubah declared. "If there are journalists or media institutions that have compromised themselves by accepting money from criminal elements, the law should take its course. But if there is no evidence, then the government has a responsibility to clear the name of the Liberian media and protect the credibility of journalists who continue to serve the public with professionalism."

The PUL President further warned that broad accusations against the media without proof undermine public confidence in journalism and threaten the constitutional guarantees of press freedom.

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He said reckless allegations create unnecessary suspicion against every newsroom and journalist in the country while exposing media practitioners to hostility and intimidation simply for carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

Kanubah also urged the Boakai administration to recognize that the media remains an indispensable partner in promoting transparency and accountability. He emphasized that journalists have consistently supported efforts to expose corruption, organized crime, and drug trafficking, adding that any evidence implicating individual journalists should be pursued through lawful investigative and judicial processes rather than through generalized public pronouncements.

He warned that should the government fail to produce the requested evidence within the stipulated 72-hour period, the Press Union of Liberia would be compelled to pursue appropriate actions aimed at defending the integrity, credibility, and independence of journalism in Liberia, while continuing to advocate for accountability from all institutions involved in the ongoing cocaine investigation.