South Africa: Medshield Reports Membership Growth and Strong Financial Reserves in 2025

Medshield Medical Scheme today announced its audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. The statements highlight another year of sustainable member growth, strong governance, and continued investment in accessible, high-quality healthcare for members. The Scheme presented the results at its Annual General Meeting in Randburg.

Despite a challenging economic environment and ongoing affordability pressures facing South African consumers, Medshield strengthened its position as one of the country's leading self-administered open medical schemes. The Scheme delivered positive membership growth and maintained a robust solvency position well above regulatory requirements. Medshield continued to enhance members' access to healthcare through innovation, digital engagement and service excellence.

Financial resilience and sustainability

Medshield recorded insurance revenue of R4.21 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025. This compares to R3.90 billion in 2024. The Scheme maintained total assets of R3.12 billion. Accumulated funds attributable to members for future benefits reached R2.62 billion. These results reflect a strong and sustainable financial position.

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A key indicator of the Scheme's sustainability is its 53% solvency ratio, more than double the required statutory minimum of 25%. This reserve offers protection against healthcare inflation, economic uncertainty, and industry challenges. The Scheme benefited from prudent investment and strict governance. Member funds are protected, supporting benefit sustainability.

Commenting on the results, Medshield Principal Officer Kevin Aron says: "Healthcare funding continues to operate in an increasingly complex environment characterised by increased utilisation for healthcare services, rising healthcare costs, affordability pressures and uncertain policy developments. Against this backdrop,...