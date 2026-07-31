Malawi: Defence Lawyer Vanishes As Chief Malemia Awaits Fate Over Sex-With-Minor Conviction

31 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Drama unfolded in court Friday morning as the sentencing of Senior Chief Malemia of Zomba was thrown into disarray after his own defence lawyer failed to turn up.

The Senior Resident Magistrate's Court in Zomba was forced to adjourn proceedings to the afternoon after lawyer Patrick Debwe was nowhere to be seen -- despite the hearing being scheduled for 9am sharp.

Court officials, magistrates and onlookers were left waiting for over an hour, with proceedings only limping into action around 10am -- by which time there was still no sign of Debwe.

Senior Resident Magistrate Elija Daniels was left with no choice but to postpone, insisting the defence lawyer's presence was essential so his client could respond once the sentence was handed down.

Malemia was recently found guilty of having sexual relations with a minor and aiding in procuring an abortion -- a case that has gripped the local community.

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