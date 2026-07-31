Malawi's Simwaka Bows Out of Commonwealth Games After Gutsy Double-Race Day in Glasgow

31 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawian sprint star Asimenye Simwaka brought the curtain down on her Commonwealth Games campaign Thursday evening after a gruelling double outing on the track in Glasgow.

The talented athlete had earlier turned heads with an impressive display in the Women's 400m, storming to a season's best time of 53.60 seconds -- sparking hopes of a deep run in the competition.

But Simwaka was straight back in action just hours later, lining up for the Women's 200m Semi-Final 1 against a formidable field of rivals from across the Commonwealth.

Despite her best efforts, the Malawian finished 8th in a time of 23.71 seconds -- narrowly missing out on a spot in the final and bringing her Games to a close.

Still, Simwaka leaves Glasgow with her head held high, having flown the flag for Malawi with grit and determination throughout the competition -- delivering season-best performances and proving she belongs on the Commonwealth stage.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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