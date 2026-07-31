Malawi: Cdedi's Desperate Bid to Free Namiwa - 'Don't Let Him Rot in a Cell This Weekend'

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has made an urgent appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of its Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, pleading with authorities not to let him spend the weekend locked up behind bars.

The outspoken activist had been invited to Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe on Friday for what was billed as a private meeting with the Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Gerland Chiwanda, and Inspector General Richard Luhanga. But according to CDEDI, what followed was anything but routine -- police instead transferred Namiwa to Lingadzi Police Station that same afternoon, where he was thrown into a cell.

Police have confirmed Namiwa has been arrested on charges of publishing false news and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace. Deputy national police public relations officer Alfred Chimthere confirmed the arrest but offered little else, declining to provide further details on the specific allegations against him.

CDEDI has gone further, making a series of damning allegations about the conditions Namiwa has endured in custody -- claiming he was denied warm clothing, food, and access to family, friends and members of the public.

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CDEDI Communications Officer Promise Thom did not hold back, blasting what he described as "unprofessional conduct" by police and demanding Namiwa's unconditional release without delay.

Arrest follows explosive attacks on First Lady's charity and top ministers

The dramatic arrest comes hot on the heels of a string of explosive allegations Namiwa has fired at some of the country's most powerful figures, as part of his long-running campaign demanding greater accountability from those in power.

Namiwa had been calling for a forensic audit into Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) -- the charity run by the country's First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika -- accusing her of wrongful enrichment and abuse of power. The fearless campaigner has long argued that the office of First Lady does not place its holder above scrutiny, insisting public accountability must extend to the very top of government.

But Namiwa didn't stop there. He also levelled explosive claims against Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale, accusing him of amassing suspicious wealth and building houses on land in Lumbadzi.

He then turned his fire on Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu, accusing him of amassing wealth -- though he later admitted he had no material evidence to support the claim. The embarrassing climbdown prompted the minister to demand a public apology, warning he would pursue defamation action against the activist if none was forthcoming.

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It remains unclear whether this weekend's arrest is directly connected to any of these high-profile allegations, as police continue to withhold further comment.