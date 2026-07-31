Mozambique: Labor Disputes Result in Payment of About 6.8 Million Meticais

Maputo — The resolution of disputes between workers and employers, during the first half of 2026, resulted in payment of approximately 6.8 million meticais (106,500 US dollars at the current exchange rate) to 256 Mozambican workers.

According to Lourenço Mauai, director of the country's Labor Mediation and Arbitration Center (CEMAL), speaking to reporters on Thursday, this amount was reached thanks to the dialogue that CEMAL held with various labor entities, in the country's capital, Maputo city.

"Dialogue is the most effective and least costly way to resolve labor conflicts. During the period under review, CEMAL received 984 petitions related to labor disputes, involving 1,406 workers. The center handled a total of 1,025 cases. 985 cases, which correspond to 96 percent, were submitted to mediation", he said.

Mauai explained that from the mediated cases, 857 resulted in agreements, representing 87 percent success rate, while 128 ended without an agreement between the parties. "The agreements facilitated the payment of labor entitlements, including compensation for unused vacation time and severance pay based on length of service. The mediation process also enabled the reinstatement of six workers to their jobs, based on mutual agreement between the parties", he said.

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According to Mauai, compared to the same period in 2025, there was a 0.4 percent increase in the number of petitions received and a 13 percent rise in cases submitted to mediation. "In the area of labor arbitration, a relatively new service at CEMAL, 22 cases were recorded, valued at approximately 46 million meticais", he said.

He also explained that a significant portion of the arbitration cases are related to dismissals deemed unlawful, particularly in the mining sector. "Most of the time, people turn to the center to request arbitration due to the unlawful nature of their dismissal. The construction sector showed the lowest incidence of cases, a result of preventive measures implemented by CEMAL with companies", he said.

With the aim of preventing future disputes, CEMAL conducted 77 awareness-raising initiatives at various companies, promoting dialogue between workers and employers.

Mauai reiterated the call for strengthened dialogue in labor relations, arguing that the peaceful resolution of disputes contributes to a better work environment and increased productivity.