Mozambique: Portugal Is Key Partner for Attraction of Agro-Investment

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of Agriculture, Roberto Albino, believes that Portugal is one of the country's crucial partners for attraction of new investments and technologies to boost agro-industrial development and economic growth

Speaking on Thursday, in Maputo, at the opening of the "Go to Market" Agri-Food Forum, an event organized by the Young Farmers of Portugal Association (AJAP) in partnership with the House of Mozambique in Portugal (CMP), the Minister said that country needs Portugal's experience to attract agro-investment, knowledge and technology.

According to Albino, Mozambique must move beyond being viewed merely as a consumer market and establish itself as a destination for productive investment, capable of hosting companies interested in production, processing, and exporting from within the country.

He explained that the country offers opportunities in areas such as rice production, agro-processing, agricultural mechanization, and other value chains, with the potential to supply not only the domestic market but also the Southern African region, which consists of approximately 300 million consumers.

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Mito also advocated for practical training for young agricultural technicians through incubation and capacity-building programs designed to facilitate their integration into productive activities.

"We welcome the partnership between AJAP and Mozambican institutions aimed at promoting knowledge transfer and supporting the emergence of a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs", he said.

The minister also highlighted the 15 million Euros financing line made available by Portugal to support the internationalization of Portuguese companies, viewing it as an opportunity to boost joint investments and accelerate the implementation of concrete projects.

He also revealed that Mozambique and Portugal are at an advanced stage of negotiations regarding a partnership in the forestry industry, "a strategic initiative for promoting agroforestry systems and strengthening the agricultural sector's resilience to climate change."

"The government is committed to deepening economic cooperation between Mozambique and Portugal, grounded in productive investment, technological innovation, and knowledge transfer", he said.