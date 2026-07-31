Angola: South African Investors Satisfied With Opportunities Offered By Filda

Pretoria — The South African business delegation participating in the Angola International Fair (FILDA), held from July 21 to 26 in the province of Icolo e Bengo, returned to South Africa with several promising business opportunities in hand.

Speaking to the South African press, the businesspeople from that country expressed their satisfaction at being able to present their products and services at Angola's largest business fair, with the support of the South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The exhibitors brought products to FILDA related to the sectors of agro-processing, steel and metallurgy, engineering, cosmetics, mining and others.

According to the South African news agency SAnews, more than 2,000 visitors were in the South African pavilion, where the companies brought together 82 business leaders, interacted with 341 buyers and participated in 55 direct business meetings.

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The trade exhibition is part of the government's efforts to actively shape export markets, expand opportunities for South African companies, and improve the effectiveness of export promotion measures across the African continent.

For Malcolm Green, owner of La RicMal Wines (a wine trading company), there is a clear willingness from the international business community to invest in Africa.

"I see Angola as a gateway, with FILDA serving as an important channel for South African companies seeking access to other African markets," he said.

The businessman mentioned having received positive responses from importers and distributors in the Angolan market.

"There are also companies operating in Angola that serve markets beyond the country's borders, including neighboring nations such as Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia, who have shown interest in doing business with us," he stressed.

Rakgomo Maetje, director of the steel manufacturing company InfraPower Engineering, said that he explored new export opportunities, partnerships, and collaborations throughout Africa and in international markets.

He said they maintained contact with potential clients and collaborators from Angola, India, Zimbabwe, and other countries present at FILDA.

"Our satisfaction is high, not only for participating, but for having directed strategic partnerships and new export opportunities in Angola, focusing on supporting the country's infrastructure, mining, energy, oil, and gas sectors.

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In turn, the Sales and Marketing Director of TLT - Turbo Africa, Vusi Madlopha, stated that involvement with the local markets provided companies with contact with the language and culture.

Lungisa Lutehaba, founder and executive of the Analiti Africa Consumer Brands, based in the Eastern Cape province and focused on the production of organic food and cosmetics brands, said he had identified potential distributors and partners interested in establishing partnerships.