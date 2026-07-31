Angola: Filda 2026 - Exhibitors Give Event a Positive Rating

Icolo E Bengo — National and foreign exhibitors who participated in the 41st Edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA) viewed their presence at the country's largest business fair positively on Sunday, highlighting the generation of business, new partnerships, and the projection of investments in Angola.

The fair, which closed on Sunday at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), brought together 2,348 national and international exhibitors and consolidated its position as the premier showcase for the country's productive, business, and institutional capabilities.

The debut of the company Miro Plástico at FILDA exceeded expectations, allowing it to consolidate its brand in the Angolan market and secure contracts and notable sales, said the firm's manager, Adita Espinosa.

Meanwhile, FLO-TEK executive director Arunesh Shukla described the current year's Edition as fruitful, as it enabled the company to establish contacts with at least 250 clients and partners from both public and private entities, thereby strengthening its commercial and technical network.

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Sharing the same view was Liu Guiying, vice-president of the Chinese business group CFA, who considered the Angolan market attractive for business, noting that FILDA 2026 featured the representation of the African Manufacturing Centre.

According to the manager, the project will be the first Chinese industrial hub in Angola, currently being built in the province of Icolo e Bengo over a vast area. It will create numerous jobs in Angola and promote industrialization and national production.

For his part, American businessman Reginald Rainey, a member of the Africa Education Holding group, highlighted the high level of organization of the event, which enabled the presentation of their education-focused services, with Angola serving as an attractive market.

The FILDA 41st Edition, held from the 21st to the 26th of the current month, ran under the slogan "Innovate locally, win globally". ANM/EH/CLAU/QCB/CF/DOJ