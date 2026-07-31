Angola Lose to Japan in Opening Match of Women's U-18 Handball World Championship

Luanda — The National Women's U-18 Handball Team lost 19-39 to Japan on Wednesday, in their opening Group G match at the World Championship that is taking place in Romania.

The match was officiated by Swedes Alice Watson and Line Welin.

In the second round of matches, scheduled for Thursday (30), Angola will face Slovakia.

In the same group, Brazil were defeated by Slovakia, 25-32.

This marks Angola's eighth appearance at the women's U-18 handball world championship.

The country's best finish to date is 8th place, achieved in 2008 in Slovakia.