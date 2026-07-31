Angola: Fada Disburses Kz 300 Million for Chicken Production in Huíla Province

Lubango — A total of 300 million kwanzas out of 800 million (USD 1 = 912 Kz) in funding from the Agricultural Development Support Fund (FADA) to the Huíla Poultry Farmers' Cooperative have been released from Jan 2026 to date to boost chicken production among small and medium-scale breeders.

Regarding the matter, the president of the Huíla Poultry Farmers' Cooperative, Miguel Kalandula, stated that with part of the disbursement, they managed to raise the chicken production quota from 6,000 to 15,000 per cycle, with the prospect of reaching 20,000 as early as August of the current year.

He detailed that the cooperative currently operates in various parts of the province. Production is concentrated mostly in Lubango, but the programme extends to other municipalities such as Chibia, Humpata, and Palanca.

Miguel Kalandula pointed out that the funding has also reduced the production cycle time from 40 to 30 days (from hatching to slaughter) and that the cooperative has provided jobs for 40 young people, with prospects for growth as the project expands.

According to the interviewee, one of the greatest challenges faced by members is the fluctuation in feed prices.

Data from the provincial department of the Institute of Veterinary Services of Huíla indicate a need for 3,060,717 kilograms of chicken meat per year in the province, current production of which covers 23%.