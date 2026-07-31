Angola Strengthens Rules for Management of Sports Infrastructure

29 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The management and use of public sports infrastructure in Angola will now be subject to new rules, with the approval of the respective legal framework by the Council of Ministers, announced the Minister of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão, on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking to the press at the end of the 6th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, which reviewed the draft Presidential Decree approving the Legal Framework for Sports Program Contracts and the decree on the Legal Framework for Sports Infrastructure.

According to Rui Falcão, the Sports Program Contracts regime aims to standardize and systematize the methods of financial support for the national sports system, with emphasis on national federations and other institutions linked to the sector.

The second decree establishes rules for the management and use of public sports infrastructure, with the aim of improving the utilization of state assets and ensuring their use by different sports stakeholders.

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The minister said that the two documents will improve the regulation of the sector, both in terms of the provision of public resources for the development of sport, and in the use of state infrastructure.

The new regulations should promote a broader and more dynamic use of public sports assets and contribute to the development of sporting activity in the country.

Rui Falcão clarified that the measures should not significantly alter the daily activity of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, but will allow for the improvement of operating methods and ensure better use of the resources made available by the State for sports development. AFL/ART/DAN/DOJ

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