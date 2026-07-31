Angola's West-East Highway Construction to Create Over a 1,000 Jobs

This assurance was given to the press on the sidelines of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Roads Institute of Angola (INEA) and GAV Construções for the highway's construction.

According to the manager, the jobs will cover machine operators, maintenance staff, and catering personnel.

He described the West-East highway project as a true development corridor, a backbone for economic growth, an axis for national integration, and a gateway to the future.

In his view, a highway can transform an economy, bring people closer together, reduce inequalities, create wealth, open markets, and bring hope where there was once isolation.

"Today, we are not merely signing a Memorandum of Understanding; we are signing a commitment to the future and to coming generations, to a greater, more integrated, and competitive Angola," he concluded.

The West-East highway will connect the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bié, and Moxico, as well as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

The Ana Vany Group is an Angolan business group operating in various strategic sectors, offering innovative and sustainable solutions.

The National Roads Institute of Angola (INEA) is the public agency under the Ministry of Public Works, Urban Planning, and Housing responsible for designing, building, rehabilitating, and maintaining the country's road infrastructure network.