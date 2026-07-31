Angola: Over 10 Tonnes of Citrus Fruit Rot in Lufico Municipality

Mbanza-Kongo — More than 10 tonnes of oranges, lemons, and tangerines rot every year in the municipality of Lufico, in the province of Zaire, due to dificulties with transporting the produce to major consumer centres.

According to the municipal administrator of Lufico, Maria Wazika, the situation is caused by the severely degraded state of the road linking the locality to the municipalities of Mbanza-Kongo and Tomboco.

According to the official, Lufico is one of the municipalities in Zaire that produces the most citrus fruit, but due to the poor condition of the road, many farmers are abandoning this crop.

"The population of Lufico is predominantly engaged in growing oranges, lemons, and tangerines. Their livelihood depends on these crops," she emphasized.

Maria Wazika stated that due to difficulties in transport links between Lufico and other municipalities in the province, many farmers prefer to sell their produce to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), particularly in the port city of Matadi, the capital of the Central Congo region.

Meanwhile, the administrator reassured local residents that the rehab of the Lufico/Mpala/Tomboco road has already been authorized by the President of the Republic and that work could begin at any moment.

Lufico, formerly a commune in the municipality of Nóqui, lies about 140 kilometres from the city of Mbanza-Kongo and has an estimated population of over 16,000 inhabitants.