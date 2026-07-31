Angola: State Collects 75.6 Billion Kwanzas From Public Enterprise Sector in 2025

Luanda — The Angolan State collected approximately 75.6 billion kwanzas from the Public Enterprise Sector (SEP) in 2025 in the form of dividends, Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa announced on Tuesday in Luanda.

Speaking at the opening of the Annual Public Enterprise Sector Meeting (E-SEP 2026), she highlighted that, in return, the State invested around 321 billion kwanzas in public enterprises (through capital injections and subsidies).

According to the minister, these figures reveal the scale of the financial effort the country continues to make to ensure the operation and transformation of the Public Enterprise Sector.

"These figures confirm that the true challenge lies not only in the resources the State invests, but in the value that investment generates for the economy and for citizens," she emphasized.

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For Vera Daves, the State's financial effort must progressively translate into more productive companies, better services, greater investment capacity, increased competitiveness, and greater value creation for the country.

According to the minister, there are companies experiencing periods of negative results precisely because they are investing and restructuring, or fulfilling strategic missions that the State considers essential for the country's development.

She pointed out that the true criterion is whether the resources allocated to each company are being managed with competence, discipline, transparency, and a sense of responsibility.

"The State does not demand that all public enterprises have the same profitability, but rather that they all be managed with the same level of competence, rigor, and responsibility," she added.

She highlighted that the reform of the Public Enterprise Sector is a strategic economic policy choice aimed at ensuring state assets continue to foster wealth creation, economic growth, and improved living conditions for the Angolan people.

Vera Daves de Sousa noted that, for many years, public assets were measured simply by the volume of holdings the State possessed, a mindset that often persisted long after the historical circumstances that initially justified it had passed.

In her view, a public enterprise creates value whenever it delivers better services, generates jobs, pays taxes and dividends, and contributes to the sustainability of public finances.

She added that the goal is to have enterprises that are financially sound and operational, efficient, transparent in their governance, innovative in their operations, and fully accountable to the public.

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The Public Enterprise Sector Annual Meeting (E-SEP 2026) is being held under the theme "The Public Enterprise Sector as a Driver of Development and Public Finance Sustainability" and is organized by the Institute for the Management of State Assets and Holdings (IGAPE).

The meeting aims to examine the challenges and opportunities facing the sector, as well as to recognize public and state-controlled enterprises that demonstrate outstanding efficiency and innovation.