Angola: Cnest Advocates Approval of New Statistical Development Strategy

28 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the National Statistics Council (CNEST), Victor Hugo Guilherme, advocated on Tuesday in Luanda for the approval of a new Statistical Development Strategy and the revision of the corresponding framework law to strengthen national data capacity.

Speaking at the opening of the First Ordinary Meeting of CNEST, Guilherme, who also serves as Minister of Planning, noted that the national statistical system is facing significant challenges, driven by the need to approve a new legal instrument.

According to the official, the new legislation will strengthen statistical production at a time when public demand for official statistical agencies is steadily increasing.

The meeting addressed, among other topics, strategic points for the development of the national statistical ecosystem and the results of the public consultation regarding National Statistics Day.

The National Statistics Institute (INE), which operates under the Ministry of Planning, is responsible for producing and disseminating official statistical data, managing population censuses, and coordinating the National Statistical System. VX/DC/DOJ

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