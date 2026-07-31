Angolan Official Highlights Angop's Contribution to Publicizing the Angolan Mining Sector

Luanda — The director of the Institutional Information and Communication Technologies Office of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Luciano Canhanga, praised on Tuesday in Luanda the contribution of ANGOP in disseminating information about the mining and oil sector at the national and international levels.

The official, who spoke at the end of a visit to the facilities of the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP), stressed the need to strengthen cooperation ties between the two institutions.

He stated that the visit was part of the press office's press advisory activities, to learn firsthand about the workings of the country's main media outlets.

"In short, the visit was to get to know the ANGOP facilities and increase institutional and personal ties between the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas and ANGOP," he said.

He considered the visit positive, highlighting that it was possible to understand the day-to-day work of the professionals and strategic partners who work in disseminating the facts of the ministry.

The employees of the Information and Communication Technologies Office of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas learned about the functioning of ANGOP and the composition of its areas.AG/CS/DAN/DOJ