Angola: Health Minister Highlights Angola/Brazil Strategic Cooperation

Luanda — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, highlighted on Monday (27), in Luanda, the strategic cooperation between Angola and Brazil as necessary for the high levels of quality and clinical excellence desired at the President Julius Kambarage Nyerere Burn Hospital.

The hospital unit, to be inaugurated in the coming days, is set to become a reference centre for the treatment of burns, complex wounds, microsurgical reconstruction, and scientific research.

According to the official, during a meeting with a technical delegation from the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP), Brazil, the health unit is modern and equipped with cutting-edge technology, but the true differential lies in people and knowledge.

She asked the Brazilian team to carry out a technical evaluation, present recommendations, and help prepare Angolan professionals to provide international-standard care.

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Sílvia Lutucuta recalled that burns continue to represent a major public health issue in Angola, requiring a specialized, multidisciplinary response based on scientific evidence.

In this context, she considered that the new hospital represents a significant advancement in the country's capacity to provide differentiated care to patients with severe burns.

According to the minister, the aim is to ensure that the knowledge shared during this mission can remain in the country and contribute to raising the quality of care provided to citizens.

"We want to make the most of this week of work so that skills remain in the country and make a difference in the quality of health services at the President Julius Kambarage Nyerere Burn Hospital," she stated.

Our goal, she stressed, is to train professionals capable of ensuring increasingly safe, qualified, and humanized care.

A delegation from the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP), Brazil, has been in Luanda since Monday (27) to update train Angolan professionals and support the definition of care protocols for the President Julius Kambarage Nyerere Burn Hospital.

Over the course of a week, the group will conduct technical evaluations, scientific sessions, practical training, and discussions on clinical protocols in the areas of plastic surgery, intensive care, physiotherapy, clinical nutrition, hospital pharmacy, and infection prevention and control.