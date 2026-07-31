Angola: Lunda Norte Province Launches Over 400 Graduates Into Job Market

Dundo — Lunda Norte Province presented over the weekend 478 new graduates in various fields of the Education Sciences from the Dundo Teacher Training School and the Faculties of Law and Economics at Lueji A'nkonde University (ULAN).

There graduates in Mathematics (31), 28 in Physics, 18 in chemistry, Biology (149), Primary Education (164), Special Education (2), Portuguese Language (83), and French Language (3), who received their respective diplomas and certificates after four years of training, as well as 69 in Law and Economics and Business Management (4).

In the first awarding that took place in May of the current year the Lueji A'nkonde University made available to the Job market 91 graduates through its branch in the Cuango municipality in the courses such as 22 in School Management, Primary Education (53) and Early Childhood Education (16).

In the 2024/25 academic year, the units comprising ULAN also trained 710 graduates, a figure higher than that of the current year.

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At the time, ULAN's Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs and Student Life, Gilberto Nhongola, highlighted quality education, the strengthening of scientific research, and university outreach as the institution's commitments to the academic community in Angola.

He noted that academic rigor is a driving force in achieving this goal which contributes to social and human development and that it demands ethics and professional conduct from the new graduates, as well as the practical application of the knowledge acquired during studies.

The Lueji A'nkonde University was established in 2011 and is part of Angola's 4th Academic Region, covering the provinces of Lunda-Sul and Lunda-Norte. The higher education institution has already graduated seven thousand students in the last-mentioned province.