Angola: Brazilian Experts Update New Burn Center Staff

Luanda — A delegation from the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP), Brazil, has been in Luanda since Monday (27) for and update training Angolan professionals and supporting the definition of care protocols for the President Julius Kambarage Nyerere Burn Hospital.

The aforementioned hospital unit, to be inaugurated in the coming days, will become a reference centre for the treatment of burns, complex wounds, microsurgical reconstruction, and scientific research, reinforcing Angola's response in highly specialized medicine.

A press release sent to ANGOP on Tuesday (28) by the Ministry of Health states that the technical mission includes specialists from UNIFESP and the São Paulo Hospital, a reference in the treatment of burns, plastic surgery, intensive care, and infection control.

It explains that, on the same day, the Brazilian delegation carried out a technical visit to the hospital's facilities to evaluate, among other things, the operating theatres, equipment, inpatient areas, support services, and spaces intended for the training of health professionals.

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Throughout the mission, it continues, a work programme will be developed that includes technical assessments, meetings with care teams, scientific sessions, practical training, and discussions on clinical protocols in the areas of plastic surgery, intensive care, physiotherapy, clinical nutrition, hospital pharmacy, and infection prevention and control.

"One of the main axes of cooperation will be the strengthening of infection prevention in burn patients, who are considered particularly vulnerable due to the loss of the body's natural protective barrier," the document reads.

It reports that it will also support the implementation of microbiological surveillance strategies, early diagnosis, and the rational use of antimicrobials, helping to reduce complications and improve clinical outcomes.

It advances that the UNIFESP team will monitor the launch of the National Hospital Infection Control Programme, an initiative to be implemented in 30 reference hospitals across the country's 21 provinces.

The programme provides for the reinforcement of Hospital Infection Control Committees, the modernization of epidemiological surveillance, the strengthening of clinical microbiology, and the training of specialized professionals throughout the national territory.

The Brazilian mission, which will remain in Angola until August 3, will participate in scientific seminars, training actions, and technical visits, in an initiative that reinforces cooperation between the two countries.