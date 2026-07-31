Angola: Pnae Generates Over 2,000 Direct Jobs

Huambo — At least 2,072 direct jobs were created across 15 of the 17 municipalities in Huambo province through the implementation of the National School Feeding Program (PNAE) during the 2025/2026 academic year.

This information was shared with the press in Huambo on Monday by Mário Rodrigues, the local Director of Education, who noted that this province generated the highest number of jobs under the program's implementation.

He stated that, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics, these jobs were in the areas of school meal preparation and distribution.

Mário Rodrigues noted that, in its first year of implementation, the program covered 400 schools and benefited 400,000 primary school students, who subsequently showed improved class attendance.

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He mentioned that a process is currently underway to contract companies to ensure the program's implementation in the municipalities of Bailundo and Caála, which were not included in the 2025/2026 academic year.

The director described the initiative as a significant investment by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, who made financial resources available to guarantee a daily hot meal for the students covered by the program.

He announced that in the upcoming academic year (2026/2027), all 17 municipalities in Huambo province will receive funding for the PNAE, with the aim of benefiting over 600,000 primary school students.

Mário Rodrigues rated the implementation level achieved in the 2025/2026 academic year as positive, noting a coverage rate of 78 percent. Created by the Executive branch to reduce school dropout rates and promote children's psychosocial development, the National School Feeding Program has also boosted family farming by securing a market for local produce and contributing to increased family income. JSV/ALH/DOJ