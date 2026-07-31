Angola: Over 260 Babies of HIV-Positive Mothers Born Free of HIV/Aids in Huambo

Huambo — A total of 262 babies born to HIV-positive mothers in Angola's central Huambo province were delivered free of the virus during the first half of this year, local health officials said on Monday.

The figure represents an increase of 50 HIV-negative births among seropositive mothers compared to the same period last year, Inocêncio Feca Sangueve, a provincial health program technician, told state news agency ANGOP.

Out of 275 babies born to HIV-positive mothers during the six-month period, 13 tested positive for the virus, Sangueve said.

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Health authorities tested 45,124 pregnant women across the province between January and June, with 193 testing positive for HIV.

Sangueve attributed the high rate of mother-to-child prevention to ongoing health initiatives linked to the "Born Free to Shine" campaign. Launched in 2018 by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, the campaign continues to drive maternal health practices across the country despite officially concluding in 2021.

Broader testing across Huambo province yielded 1,151 positive cases out of 85,938 individuals screened in the first half of the year, with infections concentrated primarily among people aged 16 to 50.

The province recorded 57 HIV-related deaths during the period, up by seven compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, 113 patients abandoned treatment during the semester--down from 207 in the preceding six months--a trend health officials largely attribute to social stigma and discrimination.

Huambo currently monitors 20,024 HIV/AIDS patients receiving outpatient care across its public health network.ZZN/ALH/AMP