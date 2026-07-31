Algeria: President Tebboune Offers Condolences to Families of Boumerdes Bus Crash Victims

31 July 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his deepest condolences on Friday to the families of the victims of a passenger bus crash in the Berrahmoun El-Karma area of Boumerdes province. According to an updated preliminary toll, the tragic accident has left 25 people dead and 44 injured.

"I learned with deep sorrow and grief the news of the tragic traffic accident that occurred in the province of Boumerdes, claiming the lives of a number of our citizens at the hands of reckless drivers and road terrorists. Justice will strike with an iron fist and without leniency following the ongoing investigations to establish the full circumstances of this tragedy," wrote the President of the Republic.

President Tebboune continued: "In the face of this immense tragedy that breaks our hearts, we bow our heads in reverence to the souls of all the victims and extend our deepest, most sincere condolences to their families, imploring Allah Almighty to envelop them in His mercy and grant them, on this blessed Friday, the highest paradise alongside the righteous and the martyrs."

"We also pray for the swift and full recovery of those injured in this tragic incident. To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return."

"On this sorrowful occasion, I declare three days of national mourning beginning today, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.