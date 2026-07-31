Algeria: President Tebboune Offers Condolences to Families of Boumerdes Bus Crash Victims

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his deepest condolences on Friday to the families of the victims of a passenger bus crash in the Berrahmoun El-Karma area of Boumerdes province. According to an updated preliminary toll, the tragic accident has left 25 people dead and 44 injured.

"I learned with deep sorrow and grief the news of the tragic traffic accident that occurred in the province of Boumerdes, claiming the lives of a number of our citizens at the hands of reckless drivers and road terrorists. Justice will strike with an iron fist and without leniency following the ongoing investigations to establish the full circumstances of this tragedy," wrote the President of the Republic.

President Tebboune continued: "In the face of this immense tragedy that breaks our hearts, we bow our heads in reverence to the souls of all the victims and extend our deepest, most sincere condolences to their families, imploring Allah Almighty to envelop them in His mercy and grant them, on this blessed Friday, the highest paradise alongside the righteous and the martyrs."

"We also pray for the swift and full recovery of those injured in this tragic incident. To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return."

"On this sorrowful occasion, I declare three days of national mourning beginning today, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country."