Namibia: DNA Confirms Identity of Man Whose Skeletal Remains Were Found At Otjomuise

Human skeletal remains discovered along the Matshitshi gravel road at Otjomuise have been identified as those of Anton Topnaar (31), who was reported missing in Windhoek in October last year.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi on Thursday confirmed that DNA analysis had established the identity of the deceased.

"This is to inform you that the human remains have been positively identified as those of Anton Topnaar (31), who was reported missing in Windhoek on 20 October 2025," Shikwambi said.

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She said the breakthrough came after the media published photographs of clothing recovered with the remains, prompting members of Topnaar's family to visit the Windhoek police mortuary.

"Following your assistance in publishing photographs of the clothing recovered with the remains, members of the deceased's family visited the mortuary and recognised the clothing. However, DNA analysis was required to conclusively confirm the identity," she said.

Shikwambi said the forensic process has now been completed.

"The DNA analysis has now been completed, and the results have positively confirmed that the remains are those of Topnaar," she said.

She thanked the media for assisting the police in the investigation.

The Namibian previously reported that the police had appealed to the public for help in identifying clothing found with skeletal remains discovered in bushes near a riverbank along the Matshitshi gravel road at Otjomuise.

At the time, the police urged anyone who recognised the clothing or had information that could assist in identifying the deceased to visit the mortuary or contact the police.

The police have not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding Topnaar's death, and investigations continue.