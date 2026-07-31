Namibia: Father Wanted for Stabbing Son to Death At Omusati

31 July 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police in the Omusati region are searching for a man (24) who allegedly stabbed his son to death at Oshifo village in the Ruacana constituency on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred between 13h30 and 17h26 when the two were alone in the house, Omusati police regional commander Ismale Basson says.

He says the suspect allegedly used an unknown object to stab the child and fled the scene.

"The deceased died at the spot," he says.

The police say the motive for the killing is still unknown.

Basson says the suspect is not yet arrested and the investigation continues.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.