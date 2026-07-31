Namibia: Father Wanted for Stabbing Son to Death At Omusati

The police in the Omusati region are searching for a man (24) who allegedly stabbed his son to death at Oshifo village in the Ruacana constituency on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred between 13h30 and 17h26 when the two were alone in the house, Omusati police regional commander Ismale Basson says.

He says the suspect allegedly used an unknown object to stab the child and fled the scene.

"The deceased died at the spot," he says.

The police say the motive for the killing is still unknown.

Basson says the suspect is not yet arrested and the investigation continues.